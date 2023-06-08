GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Brown County was taken into custody after allegedly exposing his genitals to a child on five different occasions.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Theodore Rhoades is facing five charges of exposing genitals to a child following an alleged incident(s). On June 4, deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to an address in the Village of Howard for a sexual contact call.

A person was saying that Rhoades was masturbating in front of their child. Authorities later identified Rhoades as the suspect.

Authorities spoke with the child who said Rhoades exposed his genitals on five different occasions. After speaking with the child, authorities went to Rhoades’ residence.

Rhoades was eventually contacted by authorities, but would reportedly not come outside to talk. The complaint says he became belligerent and shouted insults and profanities towards the deputies.

The complaint says authorities saw him drink a beer each time he would go back and forth from his garage to the living room. Rhoades eventually ‘stumbled’ back into the living room and yell at the deputies.

Authorities say he appeared ‘extremely’ intoxicated. Eventually, Rhoades was arrested and while getting escorted to the squad car, he allegedly called the child a derogatory term and still yelled at the deputies.

Rhoades reportedly asked to speak with his lawyer, and when he arrived at the jail he took a preliminary breath test. The results of the test were reportedly .269.

He is charged with the following:

Exposing Genitals to a Child Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Rhoades was in court on June 6 for his initial appearance. His signature bond was set at $5,000 which was signed. He had to have GPS installed before he was released, as well as other conditions.

He is due back in court on June 27 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.