MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested last Wednesday, May 17, after a report of attempted homicide.

In a release, the Manitowoc Police Department says it got a call about a suspected domestic incident on the 400 block of Riverview Drive in Manitowoc.

The caller reportedly told dispatch that a woman was screaming for help in a driveway while a man was kicking her in the head.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and found a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries coming from an apparent puncture wound in her upper abdomen area.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, the victim was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay where she later identified her assailant to authorities as 60-year-old David J. Downs.

Police returned to the scene of the initial incident where David Downs also lived and took Downs into custody after a “brief physical struggle.”

Authorities determined that the incident stemmed from the victim and the suspect engaging in a verbal argument inside their home that then turned to physical violence and the use of a weapon. Police later found the weapon inside the home after following Downs’ arrest.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition while the suspect is currently in the Manitowoc County Jail with pending charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Substantial Battery / DVO, Resisting Officers, and a Probation Hold.

The Manitowoc Police Department stated that while the incident does remain under investigation, no other details about the incident will be released.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kowalski at (920) 686- 6584.