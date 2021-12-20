61-year-old Appleton man in custody for attempted homicide following fight with ‘edged weapon’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was taken into custody for attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a reported fight on Sunday that involved a weapon and left a victim with a significant injury to his neck.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on Dec. 19 around 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of West College Avenue for a report of a physical fight involving a weapon. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old Appleton man with a ‘significant’ injury to his neck.

Authorities say that the injury is consistent with the use of an edged weapon.

The first officer that arrived at the scene stabilized the victim’s condition until the Gold Cross Ambulance and Appleton Fire Department arrived. The victim was later transported to a local hospital.

Officers located a suspect that was not far from the scene. The suspect was 61-year-old Michael W. Miller from Appleton.

Miller was taken into custody and has been confined at the Outagamie County Jail for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Authorities say that Miller and the victim knew each other before the incident.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.