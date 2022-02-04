OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 61-year-old woman from Montello was charged with her fourth offense OWI after authorities pulled her over after seeing her driving onto oncoming traffic and not having working brake lights.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Ellen Barron was charged with felony Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) – fourth offense.

Authorities say that on Jan. 30 around 6:10 p.m., a call came in about a vehicle that was all over the road and going into oncoming traffic. The complaint was in the area of STH 82 and 4th Drive in the Town of Oxford.

When deputies found the vehicle they noted that it crossed the centerline and did not have working brake lights. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that Barron was intoxicated.

Photo courtesy of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Barron was taken into custody and reportedly transported to the Marquette County Jail where she was charged.

Court records show that Barron is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.