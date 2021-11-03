62-year-old logger dies due to widowmaker limb on Menominee Indian Reservation

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A logger is dead after being injured by a widowmaker limb, informs Menominee Tribal Enterprises.

According to a release, emergency crews responded to a request from a logging crew near the Upper Bass Lake Road area north of Zoar on the Menominee Indian Reservation for an injured sawyer around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Emergency personal say when they arrived they found a dead 62-year-old man who appeared to be hit by a widowmaker limb, a broken branch from a tree they believe fell where the man was working.

Menominee Tribal Enterprises explains the sawyer was a trained worker and experienced logger from Deerbrook who worked on the reservation for more than two years.

In the release, it states that a 2021 study reports that between 2010 and the first half of 2020, 314 deaths were reported from logging in America. The study says the leading cause of fatal accidents was loggers being struck by a tree.