HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 63-year-old Brown County man is dead after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer in Shawano County Monday night.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 8:38 p.m. about a semi-truck that hit a pedestrian on Highway 29 near River Road in Hartland.

Authorities say they were alerted that the 63-year-old Brown County man was not conscious or breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver allegedly claims that the man was walking along the highway and jumped in front of his truck as he drove by. Officials say the semi-driver was not injured and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities report that the eastbound lanes of Highway 29 were shut down for 5 hours.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor and the names of both the driver and the victim will not be released at this time.

No other details are available. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.