TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – One man died after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Mondy around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-43 near County Road AA/Foster Rd.

An investigation shows the driver, a 64-year-old man from Sheboygan was traveling northbound on I-43 when he entered the median, hit a guardrail, and rolled several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.