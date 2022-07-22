(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.

A Wisconsin State Trooper found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. The driver was 65-year-old Diane Schiavo from Green Bay.

The Trooper saw indicators of impairment, and Schiavo was later arrested for Operating While Under the Influence Fourth Offense. The incident is still under investigation, pending the legal blood sample results.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.