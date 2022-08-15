GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.

Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect in the case. He is currently in custody in Alabama for crimes he committed in Alabama following the incident in Green Bay. There was no information on if Anderson and Ernst knew each other.

Ernst’s vehicle has been located. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident on Packerland Drive is asked to call 920-448-3200. Local 5 will continue to update this story.