66-year-old Crivitz man dead in crash, first Marinette County traffic death of 2020

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Crivitz man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Stephenson, Sunday.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, 66-year-old Terrance “Terry” Engel was ejected from his vehicle and severely injured after his truck went off the road and struck trees.
Deputies say the crash happened at County Highway W near Senator Lake Road, Sunday around noon.
Engel was airlifted from the Crivitz Airport to a Green Bay Hospital by Eagle Three Medical Flight.
The Marinette County Medical Examiner was notified Sunday evening that Engel had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
Deputies believe alcohol and the non-use of a seat belt are factors in the crash.
Sheriff Sauve says this is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2020.