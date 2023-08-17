KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Kewaunee that left the man with substantial injuries.

According to a release from the Kewaunee Police Department, authorities responded at 12:00 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 42, just to the south of Terraqua Drive.

Police say an initial investigation determined that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 67-year-old Kewaunee man, was headed north on State Highway 42 when it ran into a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 71-year-old Racine man.

The 67-year-old motorcycle driver reportedly suffered what police called substantial injuries and was taken to a medical facility in Green Bay.

There is no information on the status of the Grand Cherokee driver, but the Kewaunee Police Department says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.