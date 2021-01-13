LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

68-year-old bit by dog, Manitowoc police search for owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mantypolice_1502888306578.jpg

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for a dog owner after their dog bit a 68-year-old woman while on a walk.

According to a release, the woman was bitten on her left upper outer thigh around 2:30 p.m. near the 3900 block of Fleetwood Dr. on January 13.

Police described the dog as a larger breed black and brown brindle coat dog with no other identifying marks, tags, or collar.

The release says the woman was walking on the sidewalk when another woman was walking two large breed dogs toward her.

The woman moved over to the right of the sidewalk and the dog owner walked to the left. As they passed each other, one of the dogs nipped her in the upper thigh.

After a verbal altercation, police say the women continued on their separate ways.

If you have information on the possible owner of the dog, please contact the Shift Commander at 686-6551.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: TOP FIVE TWEETS