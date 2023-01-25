MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint, taking cash and more than $6,000 worth of lottery tickets.

A release provided by the Madison Police Department states the incident took place at the BP Gas Station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue around 9 p.m. on January 21.

Officers say that two men, dressed in all black with black facemasks, entered the store while displaying a gun.

One of the men allegedly ordered an employee to the ground at gunpoint while the other suspect ‘went toward the register.’

In total, more than $6,000 in lottery tickets were stolen as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, the release states.

A K9 unit was brought in to perform a track, but authorities say that no arrests have been made. There were no injuries reported either.

No additional information was provided due to the incident being under investigation.