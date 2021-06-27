6th annual “For Them Ruck March” team steps out of Green Bay, headed to Milwaukee to raise funds for Veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “It’s a big undertaking, it’s a big challenge,” said Emma Hutter, girlfriend of Sam Skiff. Hutter, along with other friends and family, joined together in front of the Resch Expo’s Veterans Memorial to wish Samuel Skiff, Andrew Lopez, Nickolas Hanke, and Alex Kaufman, well as they headed out on the annual “For Them Ruck March.”

“United We Stand” mental health campaign at UW Oshkosh for students and alumni

With Skiff as the lead, the four college students from UW Green Bay and St. Norbert College embarked on their journey to raise funds for Veterans, one step at a time. “We start here at Lambeau Field and we walk all the way to Veterans Park in Milwaukee Wisconsin,” said Skiff. It’s the second time Skiff has participated and the first for the other men. “I thought it would be a good opportunity to raise awareness for the people who gave so much for us,” said Andrew Lopez. Lopez told Local 5’s Eric Richards that he is will go into the military when he is finished with school.

Iraq war Veterans develop Guided App to help fellow Vets and Civilians

“We are here to raise funds and awareness for 4th Hooah, a Veterans Organization that focuses on giving our Veterans a good community to go to,” said Skiff. 4th Hooah also provides assistance for those who are dealing with PTSD, depression and much more. The goal is to raise $20,000. “I think as long as we keep our feet dry, that’s the most important part,” said Skiff. Safety is also their top priority.

The ruck march consists of seven consecutive days of rucking down the coast of Lake Michigan. The men will have stops along the way to rest and recharge. 100% of proceeds go to 4th HOOAH Wisconsin. For more information and updates on their progress, visit their website: 4th HOOAH Wisconsin. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, remember there is no shame in asking for help.