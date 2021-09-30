$7.5M Green Bay Country Club upgrade is hole-in-one for Brown Co.

The Green Bay Country Club broke ground on Sept. 30, 2021, for $7.5 million in upgrades. (WFRV)

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Leaders hope a multi-million dollar upgrade to facilities and the course at Green Bay Country Club could help Brown County score a hole-in-one.

In all, the club is spending $7.5 million.

“This has the ability to really impact local businesses as well,” explains Membership Director Cathy Zehms. “Our rapidly growing age group is that 35 to 45 age range, so we attract a lot of families.”

The upgrades come at a time when many other area golf courses have been sold off, downsized, or closed for good – like Shorewood on the UW-GB campus.

But county executives think this is a win.

“We continue to see reinvestment in Brown County,” says Troy Streckenbach. “Projects like this really bring confidence in here as to what we have as a community.”

The course was previously the site of the ShopKo Great Lakes Classic from 2000 to 2002. The hope is the future upgrade might attract more professional tournaments in the future.

A look at some of the renovations coming to clubhouse and the sports center. pic.twitter.com/Wd6l7oPTmS — Barrett Tryon (@btreports) September 30, 2021

“This past year, we saw almost a half-a-billion dollar investment in Brown County and it’s made up of small projects like this,” explains Streckenbach.

In addition to course upgrades, there are also plans to update the clubhouse and sports center.

County leaders add these benefits for more than just the members of the club.

“The reality is a community that figures out how to attract and retain businesses to its area, and more importantly people, that is going to be the future when we look at this labor and talent shortage out there,” says Streckenbach.

The hope of turning the greens on the course into green for the area.

“Oftentimes we see when businesses do not reinvest in themselves, they fade away,” adds Streckenbach.

The construction is expected to be completed by June 2022.