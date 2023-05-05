LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven people have been arrested following a fight that led to a shooting outside of a local bar in Oconto County on the evening of April 29.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call regarding a disturbance involving a weapon at Archie’s Heavenly Spirits around 10:15 p.m. that Saturday.

Deputies say the disturbance involved multiple people fighting inside the tavern located on CTH J in Little Suamico which later moved outside to the parking lot.

When authorities arrived, it was determined that a 25-year-old man from Abrams, later identified as Remington J. Jones, had been shot. Jones was later brought to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The release states that the alleged shooter, 36-year-old Michael L. Booth, was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fights, and ultimately taken into custody.

Booth, who is from Lena, was booked into the Oconto County Jail for charges of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, and Battery.

After an investigation, six other people were arrested in relation to the incident and also booked into the Oconto County Jail.

The following charges against the six other individuals include:

Remington J. Jones, 25 Disorderly Conduct Substantial Battery

Mitchell R. Francios, 27 Disorderly Conduct Substantial Battery

Brennan R. Peterson, 24 Disorderly Conduct

Heather M. Pick, 32 Disorderly Conduct Battery

Tyler J. Peterson, 27 Disorderly Conduct Battery

Kimberly R. Alft, 36 Disorderly Conduct Substantial Battery



The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its citizens, and reminds everyone that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Oconto County Sheriff's Office

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this case by the Oconto Police Department, the City of Oconto Falls Police Department, and County Rescue.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.