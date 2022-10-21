HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven people are reported dead after a fire at an apartment building in Waukesha County.

In a press conference, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko stated that the incident happened on Friday morning.

When authorities received reports of the fire at the four-family apartment building, the Hartland Police Department and the Hartland Fire Department responded immediately.

First responders were met with a large amount of fire and began to rescue people from the building and the balconies. In total, 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

“This is a tragic incident for the community and the first responders involved. We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families,” Stated Chief Misko.

Chief Misko said that the apartment was located on Mansfield Court.

Due to the incident being an active investigation, no other information has been released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when those details are made available.