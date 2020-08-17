7 people saved from sinking boat in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On August 18 around 8:30 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) were dispatched to Lake George off of Sugar Island.

The call was for a 30-foot wooden boat sinking in the water approximately 1.5 miles from shore off of Hay Point. There were seven occupants on the boat.

Prior to CCSO and the USCG reaching the boat, local boaters were able to save the occupants from the sinking boat and bring them to Sugar Island.

When patrol boats arrived, they found the boat to be sunk in approximately 5 feet of water. Part of the vessel was sticking out of the water.

The people saved from the sinking boat did not need any medical attention.

CCSO would like to remind everyone to “think about boating safety and that includes making sure you have enough PFD’s (life jackets) on your vessel.”

