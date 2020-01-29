7 residents displaced after kitchen fire in apartment causes $55,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Seven Green Bay residents were displaced Tuesday after a kitchen fire in an apartment caused $55,000 in damages.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Webster Ave. around 4:00 p.m. on the report of a fire in an apartment.

Arriving crews say they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes.

Residents were able to safely evacuate the building and no injuries were reported.

Six residents were seeking assistance from the American Red Cross and one person is staying with relatives.

Three cats were also located and removed from the home.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to never leave food cooking unattended. They also say to have an approved fire extinguisher available in your home in the event a fire breaks out.