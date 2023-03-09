NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Clean-up efforts are underway after up to 70 gallons of gasoline were spilled at a southeast Wisconsin gas station, officials say it has entered a stormwater system into a nearby creek.

A Facebook post from the City of New Berlin states the spill happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 8 but it wasn’t reported until 5 a.m. on March 9 by nearby residents.

The New Berlin Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Stormwater Management, and Streets Departments are responding to the incident which is at a gas station at the intersection of South Calhoun Road and West Greenfield Avenue in New Berlin.

Authorities say the spill occurred during the transfer from a delivery semi to the underground storage tank.

Crews immediately responded and began to “mitigate and contain the area” on Thursday morning. It was subsequently determined that gasoline had entered the stormwater system into a nearby creek.

Officials did note that the situation is being actively monitored to ensure public safety and that there are no known risks to residents or ’cause for alarm’ at this time.

City agencies are coordinating with the spiller’s hazardous materials clean-up company to continue the efforts initiated by the city on March 9, according to the City of New Berlin’s Facebook post.

No further details were provided.