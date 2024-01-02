(WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was arrested for OWI after a state patrol trooper and two officers with the Green Bay Police Department boxed his vehicle in and made him come to a stop.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle under the influence. It was his 4th offense, according to officials.

Authorities got a report of a pickup truck that was deviating from their lane and nearly hit other vehicles. A trooper reportedly found the vehicle on I-41 near the Brown County and Oconto County line.

When authorities tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly failed to yield. The vehicle was eventually boxed in by multiple law enforcement officers and it eventually came to a stop.

The trooper saw signs of impairment and placed the driver under arrest after he completed standardized field sobriety tests.

No additional information was provided.