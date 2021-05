(WFRV) – The 2021 Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup picked up over 7,000 pounds of trash and more than 1,500 volunteers helped clean up.

According to officials, the cleanup had some eye-opening results including:

873 bags of trash

33 electronics

26 tires

2,375 plastic bags

472 face masks

1,763 straws

151 bags of recycling

The event was held on May 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with over 60 cleanup locations throughout the Fox-Wolf River Basin.