70th Appleton Flag Day Parade: Back, bigger and better than ever

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Appleton Flag Day Parade is back for the 70th year.

This historic parade has been the second Saturday in June since 1950 and attracts more than 50,000 spectators each year. Something different this year is the theme of the parade, ‘Home of the Brave’, which honors the local hometown heroes – like the frontline workers who were front and center fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty healthcare workers will carry 50 U.S. flags to open the parade.

The Parade Grand Marshal will be the United States Flag followed by the escort, World War II veteran Oliver Lerum. He was drafted at the age of 17 and remained in the Army Reserve for 17 years. Oliver turns 96 Saturday, on parade day!

Other notable groups involved in the parade this year is the 2d Marine Division Band from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, a dozen other musical units, all three Appleton Public High School marching bands, veterans organizations and patriotic floats.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and N. Oneida Street.

Parade Route

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack will be there at the corner of Wisconsin Ave. and Superior St. calling the parade. If you are out watching the parade along the route, the Parade Committee strongly encourages spectators and participants to follow CDC guidelines, if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask.

You can watch it right here on wearegreenbay.com/live at 2 p.m. or Saturday night at 10:35 p.m. in case you miss it.

