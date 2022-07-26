DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Denmark is facing two charges after he allegedly looked through a woman’s window while she was showering.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 72-year-old William Keller, is facing two charges regarding an incident where he allegedly looked in a bathroom window to see a woman. The incident happened in Denmark and the woman said that Keller, identified as ‘Bill’, was looking in the window as she was getting out of the shower.

The alleged incident happened on July 18 and the woman told authorities that Keller has a key to her residence. Keller was described as a family friend. She said that she has had ongoing issues with Keller as he allegedly has made sexual advances on her in the past.

She reportedly texted Keller after she saw him looking at her getting out of the shower, and told him that he needs to leave. Keller reportedly responded with the following three messages:

Well sorry U spend weekend w some guy & late nights w a guy but no i cant be sassy at all I feel like i (end of quote)

This was reportedly the first time that Keller had looked through the bathroom windows, but the woman said that he has looked in the front windows in the past.

When authorities contacted Keller, he said that he looked in the bathroom window to see if anyone was home. He told deputies that he went to that residence to drop off a part for the woman’s father.

Following a back and forth with the authorities, Keller was told that he was not to return to the house for any reason and he returned the key to the residence.

The woman did provide a written statement that mentioned that Keller does not have any boundaries and doesn’t understand that she is not interested in a romantic relationship with him. She also wrote that Keller has touched her in the past, including times in front of her parents.

Keller allegedly told the woman that he wants to be boyfriend and girlfriend and wants to be her ‘sugar daddy’. Even after repeated reminders that she doesn’t a relationship with him, Keller allegedly continued.

She also accused Keller of randomly showing up at stores/businesses while she was there and ‘wanting to chat’.

On July 21 around 4:30 p.m., deputies went to take Keller into custody. He was initially told that he was being arrested for stalking and fourth-degree sexual assault. However, Keller has been charged with the following:

Invasion of Privacy Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Keller pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ and had a signature bond of $2,500. He appeared in court on July 22 and is scheduled to return on August 22 for the final pre-trial.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.