73-year-old motorcyclist killed after 3-vehicle crash in Town of Grover

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -A 73-year-old motorcyclist from the Town of Grover is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Marinette County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash on County B and Hartwig Road involving a motorcycle and two pickup trucks.

After further investigation into the incident, police determined the motorcyclist was headed westbound on County B and was slowing to make a turn onto Hartwig Road when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man.

Officials say the impact from the hit sent the motorcyclist skidding into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by an 84-year-old man Marinette man.

The eastbound pickup truck is said to have then ran over the motorcyclist.

Authorities report the motorcyclist, identified as 73-year-old Verlon Voelker, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner.

The Marinette Sheriff’s Department say the incident remains under investigation at this time.

