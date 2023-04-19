ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 73-year-old Wisconsin man died after a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County.

According to a Facebook post, around 2:15 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Highway 51 in the Town of Arlington.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a southbound vehicle driven by the 73-year-old crossed the center line and was hit by a northbound car.

Emergency services and deputies were sent to the scene of the crash. EMS began lifesaving measures on the occupants of both vehicles, but the 73-year-old from Poynette died at the scene.

As for the northbound vehicle, the occupants were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were provided.