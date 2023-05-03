FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A global manufacturing company has announced the permanent closure of one of its facilities located in Fond du Lac, causing 77 employees to be laid off.

According to a letter sent by Elkay Interior Systems (EIS) to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), EIS announced that it will be permanently closing operations at its West Rolling Meadows Drive location in Fond du Lac.

As a result of the closure, 77 employees will be permanently laid off “no later than October 6 and beginning as early as June 30,” the letter states, and has an ‘effective date’ labeled as October 1, 2023.

The affected employees are in both hourly and salary positions. Officials say that there is no Union representation and bumping rights do not apply.

No other information was provided in EIS’s letter to the DWD.