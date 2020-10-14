FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

75-year-old man arrested in Grand Chute for possession of child porn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old man has been arrested in Grand Chute after an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Grand Chute Police Department says detectives began their investigation after receiving a tip through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the man had distributed graphic videos of child pornography more than 150 times over the course of three months. Through their investigation, authorities identified more than 500 internet accounts that received these distributed videos.

The investigation related to the recipients is ongoing.

Grand Chute Police say the man arrested is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on recommended charges of possession of child pornography.

Police say that now, more than ever, it is important that parents and caregivers provide guidance and oversight of children’s online activities. Parents should be sure to “check-in” regularly with their children of all ages about what they do online.

