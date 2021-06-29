76-year-old Oconto Falls man dead after two-vehicle accident in Oconto Co.

TOWN OF LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 and County Road A in the Town of Little River.

The accident happened Monday, June 28 around 11:48 a.m. when a white sedan driven by a 19-year-old man from Lena was traveling southbound on Highway 41, a red sedan driven by a 76-year-old man from Oconto Falls tried crossing Highway 41 eastbound from County Road A.

The white sedan hit the red sedan in the southbound lanes on Highway 41. The driver of the white sedan was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries, however, the 76-year-old identified as Manfred Maass, driving the red sedan, died of his injuries.

An investigation into the crash on ongoing at this time.