UPDATE: Man identified in fatal UTV accident

FRIDAY 6/28/19 2:23 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who died after being trapped under a UTV Thursday.

Officials say 76-year-old Wayne Paral was operating the UTV on a trail adjacent to the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan when the unit went off the ledge. The UTV reportedly rolled over the man.

Due to the limited access of the incident, Units from Kewaunee Rescue, Calrton First Responders along with the Kewaunee Fire Department responded to retrieve the male subject who was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

76-year-old passes away after flipping his UTV

