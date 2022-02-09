KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following an early morning crash in Manitowoc County where a pick-up truck went off the road and hit a power pole as well as a livestock fence.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 around 6:50 a.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Kossuth. The crash happened near CTH T and Shimon Road.

Authorities say that the investigation shows a 78-year-old man from rural Whitelaw was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck northbound on CTH T. As it approached Shimon Road, the vehicle went into the east ditch, hit a wooden livestock fence and collided with a power pole.

The pole broke at the base, and the vehicle reportedly continued moving for about 240 feet into a field before coming to a stop.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation and no additional information was provided.

