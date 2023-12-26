WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Shawano County say a 78-year-old ice fisherman who went missing Sunday afternoon was found dead in a lake Christmas morning.

According to a release from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the 78-year-old man from Wescott was reported missing by concerned family members around 4:30 p.m. on December 24.

Officials say the man was reported to be out ice fishing on Lulu Lake and did not return home. Deputies responded to the lake and were able to find the man’s vehicle near a boat landing as well as some fishing gear out on the lake.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office and the Shawano Area Fire Department then opened up a hole in the ice near where the fishing gear was found and began unsuccessful rescue and recovery efforts.

Once it became too dark, the recovery efforts were called off for the night and resumed on the morning of December 25 and ended after the 78-year-old man was found dead in the lake.

Authorities say the name of the victim is not being released at this time and no additional information about the incident is available.