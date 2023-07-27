LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the 78-year-old woman who died during a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 41/141 and County Highway S on July 19.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the woman has been identified as Xiong Lee from Green Bay.

On July 19, deputies responded at 4:47 p.m. to a report of the two-vehicle crash. Officials say that an SUV, driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, was allegedly speeding while going south on US Highway 41/141 when it rear-ended a car that was stopped due to merging traffic in a construction zone.

Both vehicles were pushed into the median barrier following the impact of the crash.

The vehicle hit by the SUV was driven by a 47-year-old Appleton man who was the sole occupant. The SUV, along with the driver, had three passengers, including Lee.

Lee suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter, where she later died.