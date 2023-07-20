LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 78-year-old woman has died as a result of a crash in Oconto County on Wednesday afternoon

In a release from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 4:47 p.m. to a reported crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 41/141 and County Highway S in Little Suamico.

Officials say an SUV, driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, was allegedly speeding while going south on US Highway 41/141 when it rear-ended a car that was stopped due to merging traffic inside of a construction zone.

Both vehicles were pushed into the median barrier following the impact of the crash.

The vehicle hit by the SUV was driven by a 47-year-old Appleton man who was the only person inside the vehicle.

The SUV, along with the driver, had three passengers, a 78-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old woman.

Authorities say the 78-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to a local helicopter where she later died.

No other injuries have been reported and an investigation into the crash is currently being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of the parties involved have not been released and there are no other details available at this time.

Local Five will update this story as more information becomes known.