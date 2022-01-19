79-year-old pilot airlifted after plane crash in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small plane in southern Wisconsin hit a fuel tanker truck prior to lift-off, and the pilot ended up getting airlifted to a local hospital.

According to the Racine County Sheriff, on Jan. 18 around 11 a.m. authorities responded to the Sylvania Airport for an airplane crash. The plane reportedly crashed before take-off.

When deputies arrived they found a single-engine Cessna airplane that had ‘significant’ front-end damage near a fuel tanker truck. The airplane was leaking fuel, but there were reportedly no flames or smoke.

The pilot, and the only person in the plane, was identified as a 79-year-old man from Waterford. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight-for-Life.

  • Photo courtesy of Racine County Sheriff
  • Photo courtesy of Racine County Sheriff
  • Photo courtesy of Racine County Sheriff

No information was given on the condition of the pilot.

Deputies determined that the plane’s wing hit the fuel tanker truck before lift-off. This caused the plane to spin around and crash head-on into the truck.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.

