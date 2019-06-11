7th Annual Appleton Street Music Week raising funds for the hungry

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – College Avenue may be a little louder this week thanks to a special, one week event.

That’s because this week is the 7th annual Street Music Week, with local musicians and everyday residents encouraged to showcase their talent. From noon to 1 p.m., you can jam out or drop your cash donations in orange buckets just outside of Heid Music on College Avenue. The week is devoted entirely to raising funds for the hungry as Heid Music partners with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

In the last six years, Street Music Week has raised nearly $16,000, with every $1 raised providing up to three meals for those in need. The goal this year is to reach $10,000.

Musician or not, everyone is encouraged to participate. Those that would like to participate are asked to stop by Heid Music Appleton, between 11:30 and noon, any day during Street Music Week to receive donation materials. You can perform one or multiple days, it’s only asked that you play for a minimum of one hour each day.

You can find more information about Street Music Week online right here.