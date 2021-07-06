FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

7th annual “Filthy Fun” kids run returns to the Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a year break, the Filthy Fun Kids Run is set for Saturday, July 17. Hosted by the Fox Crossing and Neenah Parks & Recreation Departments will be co-hosting the event this year at the O’Hauser Park.

Nearly 500 kids are registered to run the adventure course filled with obstacles that will feature mud baths, creek crossings, and climbing walls. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, headband, commemorative medal, finish line giveaway, and voucher for post-race refreshments and snacks.

The schedule for the events are as follow:

Saturday, July 17:

  • Ages 11-17: Begins at 8:30 a.m. Course is 1.6 miles long
  • Ages 9-10: Begins at 8:45 a.m. Course is 1.6 miles long
  • Ages 7-8: Begins at 9:15 a.m. Course 1.2 miles long
  • Ages 4-6: Begins at 10 a.m. Course is .65 miles long
  • Filthy Fun Family Run: Begins at 11:30 a.m. Course is .65 miles long

A map of the courses have been provided courtesy of the Fox Crossing Parks & Recreation Department:

Once the kid’s race has concluded, the Filthy Fun Family Run will commence. Adult family members may register to run through the course with their children ages 4-17.

Registration for runners to partake at the event are still being accepted at this time. Pre-registration for the run is required and volunteers are still needed to help work the event. To volunteer, you must be 15-years-old and older and need to reach out to the Parks & Recreation Department to help assist at the obstacle course.

