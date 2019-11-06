7th Annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck March happening Saturday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 20 of our veterans commit suicide every day.

In an effort to lower that number and provide the resources our veterans need to get help, 4th H.O.O.A.H. WI is hosting their 7th annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck March this Saturday at the KI Convention Center.

Participants have the option to take part in the 20 mile walk, or the 2.0 mile walk. Registration costs $20 per person. You can click the link above to register.

The funds raised from the march will assist veterans suffering from mental illness and help fight against veteran suicide. Since 2013, 4th H.O.O.A.H. has raised over $250,000 through this event alone.