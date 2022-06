SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County.

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Shawano (Photo Courtesy of Shawano County Sheriff’s Office)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Shawano (Photo Courtesy of Shawano County Sheriff’s Office)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Shawano (Photo Courtesy of Shawano County Sheriff’s Office)

It was the seventh tornado to touch down in Wisconsin on June 15. The others in northeast Wisconsin include West Bloomfield, Seymour, and Silver Cliff.