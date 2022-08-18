(WFRV) – During two weeks in August, FBI Milwaukee partnered with Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking during a nationwide enforcement campaign called, ‘Operation Cross Country.’

According to a release, the FBI-led nationwide initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking, and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

Beginning on August 4, FBI Milwaukee partnered with numerous agencies, including the Grand Chute Police Department, the Oshkosh Police Department, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and many others.

During this span, the Wisconsin team worked to identify and recovered 4 human trafficking victims and arrested 8 individuals for trafficking-related violations.

Nationwide, ‘Operation Cross Country’ located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 37 actively missing children.

The initiative also led to 141 adult victims of human trafficking being located, and arrested 85 suspects with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.

Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters. Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations. FBI Director Christopher Wray

List of Agencies Involved: