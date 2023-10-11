GROVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say an 8-month-old child has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marinette County.

According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 4:38 p.m. on October 6, to US Highway 41 at Kamm Road in Grover for reports of a crash.

When deputies arrived on the scene they said a vehicle, driven by 46-year-old Michael Galbraith from Coleman, was driving on Kamm Road and stopped for the stop sign at US Highway 41.

Officials say Galbraith then proceeded into the intersection and collided with a vehicle headed south on US Highway 41 that was driven by 30-year-old Cody Price from Oconto.

Authorities state that Price had with him an 8-month-old Alana Price, who while restrained in a child’s safety seat, was flown from the scene for medical treatment before passing away on October 10.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the incident is ongoing and this is now reportedly the fourth traffic fatality in 2023.

At this time no other details on this crash have been made available.