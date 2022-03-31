SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A mother in Sheboygan Falls could be facing charges once she is released from the hospital after she allegedly assaulted her own 8-year-old son.

According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, on March 30 around 5 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls. An 8-year-old child was reportedly injured, and when authorities arrived they found the child unresponsive.

Authorities say that a 41-year-old mother assaulted her 8-year-old son inside the apartment. The father of the child was the one who reportedly called 9-1-1 and he also started life-saving measures on the child.

The child was transported to a hospital in Sheboygan and was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. He is currently in critical condition.

The mother was transported to a local hospital with self-inflicted injuries and is still at the hospital.

A second child, authorities believe is 10-years-old, was inside the apartment at the time of the incident and was uninjured.

Police say they are working with the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges for the mother. Assault charges were mentioned as at least one of the charges she could face.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.