8-year-old De Pere girl raises nearly $1,500 for Children’s Hospital with lemonade stand

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A local 8-year-old has raised almost $1,500 while running a lemonade stand – and the donations keep coming in.

“Kendall came to me a few weeks ago with this idea. I’m not sure where she got it from, but she wanted to help,” says Jill Rybacki, mother of 8-year-old Kendall.

Jill says they began planning a lemonade stand with all proceeds benefitting Children’s Hospital.

“My husband and I started advertising on Facebook and with signs. We decided that if we were going to do this, we were really going to do it,” Jill added.

On Sunday, Kendall and her family began setting up for the lemonade stand. Jill says neighbors, including kids, contributed materials for the lemonade stand.

“We had five flavors of lemonade Kendall made and she made almost 100 bracelets. We also had bottled water and cookies,” says Jill.

Visitors to the lemonade stand were greeted with these treats – but there was no price tag.

“Every purchase was a donation, they could pay whatever. From a penny to a few dollars, whatever. It was all a donation.”

Instead of making a monetary donation, some donated toys for the kids at Children’s Hospital.

One neighbor donated ten backpacks to be sponsored that were filled with notes and other gifts.

Kendall added art supplies to the bags and put out paper for people to write the children personalized notes.

The Hemlock Creek Elementary student’s lemonade stand raised $1,350 – surpassing her goal of $1,000. And donations keep coming in.

“I’m just so proud of her,” says Jill, “And I hope this lemonade stand turns into a tradition.”