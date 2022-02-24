ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – An 8-year-old girl is dead after a Suring man reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and ended up crashing in a ditch.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 24 around 1 a.m. authorities were notified of an accident on US Highway 41 and 141 near Sampson Road in the Town of Abrams. Officials say the driver was a 34-year-old man from Suring, and he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered a ditch.

The driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but he was not the only one involved in the incident. An 11-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An 8-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash. She reportedly was a passenger.

The incident is still under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.