EISENSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – An eight-year-old girl is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the crash happened on a public trail in the Town of Eisenstein, Price County.

Officials from the DNR say that the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man when the driver accelerated and presumably lost control. The snowmobile then hit a tree.

Authorities are still determining if the driver was Wisconsin safety certified, if a helmet was used and if any alcohol was involved.

This was the 10th reported snowmobile fatality in 2023.

No additional details were provided.