SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was found unresponsive in his home earlier this week has died.

According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the victim, identified as 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock, died on April 1 due to injuries he suffered during an assault on March 30.

Authorities allege that Oliver’s mom, a 41-year-old Sheboygan Falls resident, was the one who assaulted him inside their apartment, located at the 1100 block of Plank Trail Lane.

Oliver’s father is said to have called 9-1-1 to report the incident before starting life-saving measures on his son.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Oliver was unresponsive. He was quickly taken to a hospital in Sheboygan before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Officials confirm that Oliver died on April 1 due to his injuries.

During a news conference on Saturday, Chief Eric Miller said that it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week.

Oliver’s mother has been booked into the Sheboygan County Jail and police are requesting that charges against her include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.