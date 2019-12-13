$80-Million Mulva Cultural Center on track to being built near site of historic De Pere fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Following a historic April fire in downtown De Pere, the $80-Million Dollar development of the Mulva Cultural Center is on track to being built near that site.

According to their website, the Mulva Cultural Center Board of Directors have hired bot Michael Van Asten as CEO and Dan McKenna as its President.

The two will work to ensure the 60,000-square-foot Cultural Center is built on the corner of Broadway and Lewis Street.

The Mulvas are also funding the construction of a new elementary and middle school at Notre Dame and a new St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall.

While a general contractor has not yet been selected, the schedule shows the start of the project in late Spring 2020 with construction completion by fall 2022.