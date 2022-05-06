SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – An 80-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Falls on Friday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 32 at County Road J in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that both vehicles were traveling south on STHY 32 when the vehicle in the front, which was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Saint Cloud, turned east onto CORD J and was struck from behind by a vehicle, which was being driven 80-year-old man from Sheboygan.

Officials report that the 80-year-old man was the sole occupant of his vehicle and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Deputies confirmed that the vehicle driven by the 52-year-old man was also occupied by a passenger at the time of the crash. The passenger was identified as a 53-year-old woman, also from Saint Cloud. Both the driver and the passenger were not injured during the crash.