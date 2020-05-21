$80,000 in damages after Green Bay fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a building fire located on Lime Kiln Road on Wednesday.

The fire department says they were dispatched at around 1:30 p.m. to a trailer at JBS located on the 1300 block of Lime Kiln Road.

Fire crews say the building was evacuated before the fire department arrived.

After arriving, firefighters determined that there was a semi-trailer backed up to a loading dock.

Crews then knocked down the bulk of the fire in the trailer and contained the fire, preventing it from spreading into the building.

According to the fire department, once the fire was out, the building was ventilated.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities report that there was an estimated $80,000 worth of damage done to the building.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.