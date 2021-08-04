81-year-old from Chicago dies after crash with a dump truck in Door County

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Door County involving a dump truck left one dead, and closed CTH A and CTH EE for almost seven hours while the crash was investigated.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, on August 3 around 2:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a two-vehicle crash on CTH A and CTH EE. A 2017 Ford Escape reportedly failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection where it was hit by a 1991 Mack dump truck.

The Ford Escape was driven by 81-year-old Florence McMillian and the dump truck was driven by 51-year-old Curtis Rice. McMillian is from Chicago and Rice is from Sister Bay.

Authorities say McMillian was pronounced dead at the scene.

CTH A and CTH EE were closed for hours while the crash was investigated, the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation. CTH A and CTH EE were reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy on Wednesday and the crash is still under investigation.

There was no further information released, Local 5 will update this story as details are released.